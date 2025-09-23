At UN, Ukraine Offers War-Tested Solutions Based On Its Own Experience Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on Facebook by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine is not merely calling on the international community to help counter Russian aggression. We are ready to share our experience, lessons in resilience, and unique technologies to strengthen our partners. This added value is of great interest to countries from the Caribbean to New Zealand-especially when it comes to drone technologies, maritime and underwater drones, the decentralization of energy systems and their management during an unprecedented crisis, and our experience in defending against combined aerial attacks involving over 500 drones and missiles,” noted Ukraine's top diplomat.

He emphasized that this same message was echoed in his address to the UN Security Council, which focused on Russia's violation of Estonian airspace.

“Ukraine is offering very specific solutions based on our own experience. We propose integrating air defense systems and jointly intercepting Russian targets. We urge the world to abandon illusions. We offer insights that no other country possesses. We remind the world that Russia's aggression against Ukraine began with hybrid provocations. We warn that weakness or waiting for the threat to disappear on its own is not an option. Action is needed now-strong and united,” the minister stressed.

In this context, he emphasized that Ukraine now speaks with the voice of reason-one that recognizes that making concessions to aggressors does not halt escalation.

“Only strength and pressure on the aggressor can stabilize the region and prevent further provocations,” Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine's new role is being felt everywhere -“as is the new attitude toward us.”

The Foreign Minister shared that at the end of the first day, he attended an informal meeting organized by his Luxembourg counterpart, which brought together over 50 leaders and foreign ministers.

“Perhaps only during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly do such opportunities arise to mobilize global support for Ukraine and the pursuit of peace... We aim for this week to ultimately become a week of concrete decisions-decisions that increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, and advance our path toward EU membership. We are using every opportunity within the high-level segment to achieve these goals,” the minister affirmed.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate on Tuesday in a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, a coalition gathering focused on the return of children, and bilateral meetings-including one with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: Andrii Sybiha / Facebook