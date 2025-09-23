Azerbaijan Spotlights Number Of Its Coursera-Certified Citizens Over Last Several Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 30,000 Azerbaijani citizens have earned nearly 63,000 certificates on the Coursera platform over the past four months, Executive Director of the Analytical and Coordination Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We're partnering with Coursera: last year, we signed a major contract that provides 70,000 Azerbaijanis with free access to over 12,000 educational programs. By April 2026, we plan to reach over 70,000 people. Our goal is to quickly fill skills gaps," he noted.

According to him, in excess of 50 additional initiatives are slated for execution within the framework of the digital economy strategy. These initiatives will augment GDP metrics, catalyze corporate growth trajectories, and serve as a magnet for foreign direct investment and skilled human capital.



Jafarov further articulated three pivotal domains for the advancement of Azerbaijan's digital economy: the establishment of robust infrastructure, the enhancement of human capital, and the incubation of innovative enterprises accompanied by regulatory frameworks.