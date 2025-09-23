Azerbaijan Spotlights Number Of Its Coursera-Certified Citizens Over Last Several Months
"We're partnering with Coursera: last year, we signed a major contract that provides 70,000 Azerbaijanis with free access to over 12,000 educational programs. By April 2026, we plan to reach over 70,000 people. Our goal is to quickly fill skills gaps," he noted.
According to him, in excess of 50 additional initiatives are
slated for execution within the framework of the digital economy
strategy. These initiatives will augment GDP metrics, catalyze
corporate growth trajectories, and serve as a magnet for foreign
direct investment and skilled human capital.
Jafarov further articulated three pivotal domains for the advancement of Azerbaijan's digital economy: the establishment of robust infrastructure, the enhancement of human capital, and the incubation of innovative enterprises accompanied by regulatory frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment