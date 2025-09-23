Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Nazaha Refers Officials To Public Prosecution


2025-09-23 06:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has referred members of the boards of some government bodies and cooperative societies to the Public Prosecution for submitting false financial disclosure statements.
Nazaha urged all individuals subject to financial disclosure laws to ensure accuracy and transparency when filing their reports, stressing that compliance is a legal and ethical duty that protects public funds, upholds integrity, and strengthens public trust in state institutions. (end)
