Saudi Royal Court Announces Passing Of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom.

The late Grand Mufti also served as head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Royal Court said that the funeral prayer will be performed today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following the Asr prayer.