Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Wins Apex Best Global Food And Beverage Award

2025-09-23 06:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has been named the winner of the 2026 APEX Best Global Food and Beverage Award at the APEX Best Awards, presented in partnership with the International Flight Services Association.

The national airline of the State of Qatar announced the achievement on its social media channels adding that the recognition is based on global passengers' votes and is a testament to the best-in-class in-flight and lounge dining curated by the airline.

The APEX Best Awards also recognised excellence across other categories: seat comfort (Eva Air), cabin service (Korean Air), entertainment (Emirates) and Wi-Fi (Delta Air Lines).

Winners were selected from more than one million passenger votes covering flights across over 600 worldwide airlines through a leading travel-organising apps.

