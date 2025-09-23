The Power Of Frequency And Focus: Craig Goldberg Of Inharmony Featured In Office Hours With David Meltzer Season 8

Rhett Power (CEO, Best-Selling Author & Host), Lacey Book (Functional Health, Mindset & Resilience Expert), Craig Goldberg (Co-Founder), Marie Diamond (Feng Shui Master, Transformational Speaker & Author), and David Meltzer (Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur)

Sharing the Science of Sound and Vibration for Well-Being and the Entrepreneurial Journey of Scaling a Wellness Technology Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- inHarmony Interactive is proud to share that co-founder Craig Goldberg has once again joined Office Hours with David Meltzer , appearing in two episodes of the show's eighth season on Apple TV. A returning guest, Goldberg highlighted both the science of vibroacoustic technology, showing how sound and vibration can help people reset, recharge, and thrive, as well as the entrepreneurial journey of building and scaling inHarmony into a leading wellness technology company.Goldberg was featured in Season 8, Episode 4 (aired Friday, August 29th) and in Season 8, Episode 7 (aired Friday, September 19th).Season 8, Episode 4 RecapIn Episode 4, Goldberg highlighted the idea that everything in life is vibration, and that our well-being depends on how we move in and out of resonance with the world around us. He explained how inHarmony's vibroacoustic technology supports this process by engaging the parasympathetic nervous system, helping people shift out of overstimulation and into a state of balance, clarity, and calm.Even a few minutes on the inHarmony relaxation furniture can provide a noticeable reset, while longer sessions deepen the benefits. Goldberg emphasized the importance of tending to one's own energy in order to better show up for others, sharing that inHarmony's goal is to make powerful states of relaxation both accessible and individualized.Alongside Goldberg, Episode 4 featured NFL quarterback CJ Anderson, Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt, and entrepreneur Gary Lipsky. Co-hosts included Marie Diamond (Feng Shui Master, Transformational Speaker & Author), Lacey Book (Functional Health, Mindset & Resilience Expert), and Rhett Power (CEO of Accountability Inc., Best-Selling Author & Host of Best Seller TV). The Executive Spotlight highlighted Aneesh Lal, Founder of The Wishly Group and Creator Economy Expert.Season 8, Episode 7 RecapEpisode 7 featured Goldberg in the Executive Spotlight, where the conversation turned toward the entrepreneurial journey of building inHarmony. Goldberg shared how consistency, innovation, and a strong team have fueled the company's growth to managing international logistics, large-scale production, and a rapidly expanding customer base.“Entrepreneurship is about being comfortable with uncertainty,” said Goldberg.“Every day brings change, and our job is to adapt quickly while staying true to our mission. That resilience is how we've grown from small-batch builds to large-scale production and a global customer base.”He also emphasized that inHarmony's success has been fueled by its community of customers and affiliates, who share the experience with others and help spread awareness of the technology.This episode featured Blaine Bartlett (Author & Keynote Speaker), Joseph Shalaby (Founder & CEO), Marianne Rombola (High Performance Trainer), Greg Lutzka (Professional Skateboarder), and Jay Abraham (Speaker & Author). Co-hosts included Bucky O'Neill (Second-Generation Coach), Mike Diamond (Interventionist), Clinton Sparks (Founder & CEO, Writer, Award-Winning DJ/Producer), and David Meltzer.inHarmony On SetContinuing a tradition that began several seasons ago, Goldberg also brought the inHarmony Sound Lounge to set, giving cast and crew the opportunity to personally experience vibroacoustic relaxation. For long shoot days, the Sound Lounge offered a reset between takes, underscoring inHarmony's belief that recovery isn't a luxury, it's a requirement for sustained performance and presence.“Each season of Office Hours has given us the opportunity to share and demonstrate the impact of vibroacoustics in real time,” said Goldberg.“When people experience the technology firsthand, they understand its power to shift energy, focus, and well-being almost instantly.”About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading relaxation furniture manufacturer and provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy and Red Light Therapy to support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Through innovative sound, vibration, and red light technologies, inHarmony offers a unique ecosystem that includes state-of-the-art relaxation furniture integrated with the inHarmony: Music Meditations app. This holistic experience delivers customized sessions that promote deep relaxation, mindfulness, and recovery. Committed to making relaxation more accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals and wellness professionals alike to say goodbye to a distracted mind and hello to a relaxed being. Learn more at .

