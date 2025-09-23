CRPF DG Flags Off All-Women Bike Expedition From Srinagar's Lal Chowk
This edition of the Women's High-Altitude Bike Expedition from Lal Chowk consists of 33 female bikers.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on its official X handle,“High Altitude : High Spirits“At iconic Lal Chowk, Srinagar, the DG @gpsinghips flagged off the 'Bike Expedition', consisting of 33 spirited women bikers, carrying forward the message of patriotism and national integration. Covering a challenging route of 1,400 km from Srinagar to Pangong Tso and back, the expedition is a vibrant display of women empowerment, resilience, grit, and teamwork of #CRPF's women warriors.”
At the launch of the Yashasvini CRPF High Altitude Bike Expedition, an electrifying Taekwondo display and a colourful Kashmiri folk dance were presented that captivated the audience.
Together with the local police, the CRPF is discharging law and order and anti-terrorist duties in the union territory.
After 'Operation Sindoor' was suspended by the Government of India, the security forces, including the CRPF, have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorism operations with the holistic objective of dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir rather than just operating to eliminate the gun-wielding terrorist.
The revised strategy includes targeting the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.
Drug smugglers and peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces, as it is believed that the funds generated from hawala money rackets and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in the UT. In the majority of hawala money and drug smuggling rackets, the roots of these unlawful activities have been traced to Pakistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment