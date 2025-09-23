Neoprene Market Set For Dynamic Prospective As Growth 2025-2030

Neoprene Market, by End-User

Increasing use of neoprene in automotive applications supports market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global neoprene market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising adoption in the automotive sector and rapid expansion of the construction and electronics industries in developing economies.Allied Market Research has published a report titled,“Neoprene Market by Product (Neoprene Sponge/Foam, Neoprene Sheet, and Neoprene Latex) and End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the study, the global neoprene industry was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers- Automotive industry adoption: Increasing use of neoprene in automotive applications supports market expansion.- Rising construction and electronics demand: Developing economies continue to boost consumption.- Technological advancements: Emerging innovations are expected to create new opportunities.- Challenges: Market growth is restrained by crude oil price volatility and the availability of effective substitutes.Segment Insights:By End Use- Automotive: Accounted for two-fifths of global share in 2020 and will maintain dominance, driven by the push to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependence.- Building & Construction: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.1% during 2021–2030, led by infrastructure growth in China, India, and Brazil.By Product- Neoprene Sheet: Held over half of the market share in 2020, supported by superior properties such as resilience, abrasion resistance, and UV/ozone durability.- Neoprene Latex: Forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 2.9%, driven by increasing use in gloves and adhesives manufacturing.Regional Highlights- Asia-Pacific (followed by North America): Accounted for over one-third of global revenue in 2020, led by demand in seals, gaskets, bridge components, and construction applications.- LAMEA: Anticipated to post the fastest CAGR of 2.9% through 2030, spurred by a growing automotive sector in Brazil and booming construction activity in the Middle East.Leading Market Players:- Sundow Polymers Co.- Covestro AG- Lanxess- TOSOH Corporation- Zenith Rubber- BGK GmbH Endlosband- Pidilite Industries- The 3M Company- Denka Company Limited- TuHuang Chemical Co.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.