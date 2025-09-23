U.S. Mental Health And Addiction Treatment Centers Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Opportunities In Integrating Behavioral Health Into Primary Care And Developing Dual-Diagnosis Facilities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$143.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$408.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market
2.1.1. Market Snapshot
2.1.2. Segment Snapshot
2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.1.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.1.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.1.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.2. Addressing Trends in Unserved Segments: Correctional Populations and Non-Engaged Individuals with Substance Use Disorders
3.2.1. Substance use on admission in U.S. jails and detention centers
3.2.2. Limited availability of treatment services during jail detention
3.2.3. Large community of problematic drug users outside treatment
3.3. Platform Investment Trends
3.4. Addiction Treatment EBITDA Multiples and Active Listings Overview
3.4.1. Key factors influencing EBITDA multiples
3.4.2. Actively listed SUD providers for sale
3.5. Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market
3.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Disorder Business Analysis
4.1. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market: Disorder Movement Analysis
4.2. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market: Disorder Segment Dashboard
4.3. Disorder Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
4.4. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market Estimates & Forecast, by Disorder
4.5. Mood Disorder
4.5.1. Mood Disorder Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.6. Substance Abuse Disorders
4.7. Anxiety Disorder
4.8. Psychotic Disorders
4.9. Eating Disorders
4.10. Personality Disorders
4.11. Others
Chapter 5. Treatment Centers Type Business Analysis
5.1. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market: Treatment Centers Type Movement Analysis
5.2. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market: Treatment Centers Type Segment Dashboard
5.3. Treatment Centers Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
5.4. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market Estimates & Forecast, by Treatment Centers Type
5.5. Outpatient Treatment Centers
5.5.1. Outpatient Treatment Centers Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.6. Inpatient Treatment Centers
5.7. Residential Treatment Centers
5.8. Other Treatment Options
Chapter 6. Age Group Business Analysis
6.1. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market: Age Group Movement Analysis
6.2. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market: Age Group Segment Dashboard
6.3. Age Group Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
6.4. U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market Estimates & Forecast, by Age Group
6.5. Adult
6.5.1. Adult Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.6. Geriatric
6.7. Pediatric
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Participant's Overview
7.3. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.4.1. Regional Expansion
7.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
7.4.3. Others
7.5. Company Profiles/Listing
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial performance
7.5.3. Service benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic initiatives
U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market
