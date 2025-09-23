Global Education Construction Project Insights Report, Q3 2025: $322.8 Billion Currently In The Pipeline - Track The Top 20 Projects Per Region By Giving Country, Stage, Value Of Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities in education construction projects globally include significant investments in North America and Western Europe, with a strong pipeline in the Middle East and North Africa. Key opportunities lie in aligning business strategies with top projects, understanding regional project values, and engaging with leading contractors.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Education Construction Projects (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report is currently tracking education construction projects, from the early pre-planning stages (announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $322.8 billion.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

In terms of region, North America accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $124.8 billion. Western Europe ranks second with a project pipeline value of $76.9 billion, followed by Middle East and North Africa ($49.3 billion) and Northeast Asia ($19.3 billion).

Assuming all projects in the currently tracked pipeline proceed according to their schedules and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $59.3 billion in 2025 and $64.7 billion in 2026. Between 2027 and 2029, spending on the currently tracked pipeline may reach an annual average value of $31.3 billion.

Gain insight into the development of the education construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

