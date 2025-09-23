Global Education Construction Project Insights Report, Q3 2025: $322.8 Billion Currently In The Pipeline - Track The Top 20 Projects Per Region By Giving Country, Stage, Value Of Projects
This report is currently tracking education construction projects, from the early pre-planning stages (announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $322.8 billion.
The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
In terms of region, North America accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $124.8 billion. Western Europe ranks second with a project pipeline value of $76.9 billion, followed by Middle East and North Africa ($49.3 billion) and Northeast Asia ($19.3 billion).
Assuming all projects in the currently tracked pipeline proceed according to their schedules and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $59.3 billion in 2025 and $64.7 billion in 2026. Between 2027 and 2029, spending on the currently tracked pipeline may reach an annual average value of $31.3 billion.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia
