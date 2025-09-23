From Family Man To Tech Entrepreneur And Author: Jerry Lopez Launches Faithonomics, A Blueprint For Reinvention And Legacy-Building

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jerry Lopez , visionary entrepreneur, family man and CEO of PhilSocial , announces the launch of his debut book Faithonomics , a groundbreaking exploration of how faith, innovation, and purpose can coexist to shape the future of business and philanthropy.









Lopez's story is one of transformation. Rising from humble beginnings marked by scarcity, he built a foundation of resilience and vision that carried him from poverty into prosperity. His early struggles became the fuel for reinvention, moving from survival to building a strong family, and later stepping boldly into the fast-paced world of technology and social impact entrepreneurship, where change has always been the catalyst for his growth.

Faithonomics distils these life lessons into a roadmap for anyone seeking to align personal values with professional ambitions. Drawing from his experiences as a tech entrepreneur, Lopez shares insights on building meaningful businesses, the role of faith in decision-making, and how individuals can create a legacy that outlives them. The book challenges readers to rethink wealth not just as financial capital, but as a holistic measure of time, impact, and contribution.

Adding weight to the message, the foreword of Faithonomics is written by internationally renowned leadership expert John C. Maxwell . A #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker, Maxwell has sold over 30 million books on leadership and personal growth, and was named the world's most influential leadership expert by Business Insider and Inc. magazine. His contribution frames Lopez's work within the broader context of leadership, transformation, and purpose-driven impact.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Lopez said:

“This book is about reinvention – not just of myself, but of the way we think about business, philanthropy, and purpose. Faithonomics is my invitation to others to embrace their own transformations and to build legacies rooted in faith and service.”

The launch of Faithonomics comes at a pivotal time as PhilSocial, powered by Philcoin, continues to grow its global user base, with over 100,000 people actively engaging and giving back through the platform. Just as PhilSocial represents a fusion of social connection and philanthropy, Faithonomics offers readers a philosophy for blending family, faith, and innovation into a life well lived.

Faithonomics will be available worldwide from 23 September 2025 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble .

About Jerry Lopez

Jerry Lopez is a Kingdom entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the CEO & Founder of PhilSocial, a blockchain-powered social media app that drives philanthropy through peer-to-peer giving. He advises global companies, architects scalable tech systems, and trains faith-driven leaders to merge purpose with performance. His companies and partners are impacting lives in over 100 nations, from Latin America to Southeast Asia.

Media Contact:

Tatum April

Chief Marketing Officer of Philcoin

...



Disclaimer: This content is provided by PhilSocial. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at