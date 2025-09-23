Stanford Recognizes 17 Marwadi University Scholars Among World’s Top 2%
(MENAFN- Value360india) Marwadi University proudly announces that 17 of its faculty members and scholars have been recognized in Stanford University’s prestigious global list of the top 2% researchers. This achievement positions MU as the leading university in Gujarat in terms of international research impact.
Compiled by Stanford University, the list evaluates scientists worldwide based on the influence, citations, and contributions of their research across diverse fields. In Gujarat, MU leads with the highest number of faculty included, followed by Nirma University (16), Parul University (5), Changa University (5), and Gujarat University (4). Several other universities in the state had no representation, underscoring MU’s exceptional role in promoting research excellence.
The recognized MU scholars work across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including Photonics, Plasmonics, Machine Learning, Antenna Design, 3D Printing, Pharmacy, Nanobiotechnology, Food Science & Technology, Computer Engineering and AI, Electronics & Communications, Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Molecular Biology, and more. Their work reflects both depth and diversity, contributing significantly to global scientific advancement.
Dr. Sanjeet Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Marwadi University, said, “We are immensely proud of our faculty for this remarkable recognition. Their innovation, dedication, and impact on global research highlight MU’s unwavering commitment to academic and scientific excellence.”
This recognition also complements MU’s drive towards supporting student-led innovations. Initiatives such as Nishkaam and Santript Ahaar reflect MU’s commitment to nurturing young innovators, encouraging socially impactful solutions, and fostering an ecosystem where both faculty and students contribute to global research and sustainable development.
