Comau Showcases Welding And Robotics Innovations At Schweissen & Schneiden 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau showcases welding and robotics portfolio at Schweissen & Schneiden 2025

September 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Comau used this year's Schweissen & Schneiden trade fair in Essen to showcase a wide range of welding and robotics technologies, including collaborative robots, wearable exoskeletons, mobile welding systems, and advanced training platforms.

The Italian automation company presented its portfolio at Booth C27 in Hall 2, positioning itself as a supplier of both industrial and collaborative solutions designed to improve productivity and flexibility across different sectors.

Among the systems on display was a new arc welding cell built around the company's S-Series robot, in its 18 kg payload version (S-18). Comau said the robot was designed for high performance and precision in space-constrained industrial environments.

Also featured was the MyCo family of collaborative robots, available in payloads ranging from 3 to 15 kg, which had its debut earlier in the year at Automatica. Comau said the cobots were suited to applications such as pick and place, palletizing, and arc welding, with an emphasis on flexibility and human-machine interaction.

The company also highlighted its N-WG welding gun, a patented modular system launched at Automatica that can be reconfigured between X and C versions. Fully compatible with major robot brands, Comau described the gun as combining“enhanced performance, sustainability, and cost efficiency.”

Mobile robotics formed part of the presentation as well. Comau demonstrated MR4Weld, developed with shipbuilder Fincantieri, which is designed to perform autonomous welding inside ship modules and blocks. According to the company, the system is intended to improve weld quality, reduce operator risks, and cut costs in shipbuilding.

Training and ergonomics were another focus area. Comau showed its e.DO Soldamatic system, which uses educational robotics and augmented reality to provide welding training without the costs or risks of live welding. Also on display were the MATE-XT and MATE-XB wearable exoskeletons, presented with Schmalz, aimed at reducing muscle fatigue during physically demanding tasks.

Nicole Clement, chief business unit leader for advanced automation solutions, said:“Our participation in Schweissen & Schneiden underscores the central role of welding in modern industrial manufacturing. For Comau, it's an opportunity to highlight more than 50 years of expertise developed in the automotive industry and now extended to new sectors.

“Beyond offering advanced technological solutions, we support our customers by training qualified operators and helping bridge the specialized skills gap in the labor market-making automation truly accessible and effective.”

Comau said the technologies shown in Essen were also scheduled for demonstration at an open house event at its Grugliasco headquarters later in September.