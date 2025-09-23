MENAFN - Pressat) London, UK - In a recent statement that has raised concerns and sparked debates worldwide, President Donald Trump made remarks linking the use of paracetamol to autism. While these comments have stirred controversy and negativity, the Chief Executive of NAKMAS (National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools), the Reverend Joe Ellis, has shared his perspective as someone clinically diagnosed with autism and a karate 8th Dan grandmaster.

Expressing his worries about the negative and untrue implications of President Trump's comments, Ellis emphasised that autism should not be viewed as a disease or hindrance. "Autism has made me the person I am today," he stated. "I have had a great national and international karate career spanning nearly fifty years, and autism has never held me back. In fact, it made me who I am today."

NAKMAS, as the UK's leading authority in martial arts, stands by their commitment to inclusivity and understanding. The organisation has long advocated for promoting diversity and empowering neurodiverse individuals from all backgrounds, without considering diagnoses as a 'dilemma'.

"The statements made by President Trump regarding autism are concerning and inaccurate," remarked Ellis. "It is crucial to educate and raise awareness about neurodiversity to dispel misconceptions and foster a more inclusive and positive society."

In light of these developments, NAKMAS reaffirms its dedication to providing a safe and supportive environment for individuals of all abilities to participate and excel in martial arts. The organisation's programmes are designed to celebrate differences and nurture personal growth through training and discipline.

As Ellis continues to lead NAKMAS with his unique perspective and unwavering determination, the martial arts community applauds his resilience and courage in raising awareness about autism and challenging stereotypes.

The National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools (NAKMAS) is a non-funded national governing body and is a member of Sport & Recreation Alliance and the International Sport for All. With its Head Office based in Kent, NAKMAS governs all forms of traditional and modern martial arts throughout the United Kingdom.

NAKMAS is accredited to the Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport. To find out more about Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport at

NAKMAS is an approved insurance provider via Aviva and Allianz and holds a National and International Quality Standard Certificate FS 40219 - ISO 9001 via the BSI (British Standards Institution).