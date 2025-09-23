MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)23 September 2025

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025

Results announcement

The Company's Directors attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025. A summary of the information includes:



Loss in the period of 0.58 pence per share (0.8% on opening net asset value) (30 June 2024: return of 4.99 pence per share).

Net asset value of 70.70 pence per share (31 December 2024: 73.04 pence per share).

£268.7 million fund size (31 December 2024: £251.3 million). Dividend paid of 1.83 pence per share in the period (30 June 2024: 1.80 pence per share).

The Board also declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 1.77 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 3 October 2025.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Half-yearly Financial Report 30 June 2025