Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Half-Yearly Financial Report
LEI Code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
23 September 2025
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")
Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025
Results announcement
The Company's Directors attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025. A summary of the information includes:
- Loss in the period of 0.58 pence per share (0.8% on opening net asset value) (30 June 2024: return of 4.99 pence per share). Net asset value of 70.70 pence per share (31 December 2024: 73.04 pence per share). £268.7 million fund size (31 December 2024: £251.3 million). Dividend paid of 1.83 pence per share in the period (30 June 2024: 1.80 pence per share).
The Board also declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 1.77 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 3 October 2025.
The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at: .
In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager's website: .
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Half-yearly Financial Report 30 June 2025
