U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Medicare And Medicaid Supporting Growth With Higher Reimbursements

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Facility (Freestanding, Hospital), by Ownership (for-profit Facilities, Non-profit Facilities, Government), by Region (West, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. skilled nursing facilities market size was estimated at USD 199.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 290.02 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2025 to 2033.

There is a high demand for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in the U.S. as they can provide quality care at a much lower cost than hospitals. Rising geriatric population and high prevalence of several chronic diseases are boosting the overall acceptance of SNFs in the U.S., driving the market growth. As per data published by the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people in the U.S. aged 65 & above is estimated to reach 52 million by 2050 from 58 million in 2022. Maine (44.8%) accounts for the largest proportion of the population aged 65 & above, and Utah (31.9%) accounts for the lowest proportion.



The risk of diabetes & cardiovascular diseases increases with age, which results in a higher incidence of these diseases in adults aged 60 years and above. SNFs offer on-site dialysis, ventilator care, and orthopedic rehabilitation to the geriatric population, among others. These factors are expected to propel the market. As per the report from the American Diabetes Association released in 2024, diabetes is a widespread health issue among the elderly population. More than 25% of individuals aged 65 and older are diagnosed with diabetes, while about 50% of older adults are classified as having prediabetes.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing at a significant rate. Along with general age-related disabilities, the elderly suffer from chronic diseases such as cancer, heart problems, diabetes, cerebral palsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and mental rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, especially dementia, is a key factor boosting the SNFs market in the U.S. According to the Alzheimer's Dement report, in 2024, around 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and above were affected by Alzheimer's dementia. This figure is projected to rise to 13.8 million by the year 2060, unless there are significant advancements in medical science to prevent or treat Alzheimer's disease.

Medicare and Medicaid continue to play a critical role in supporting the U.S. SNFs market, as these programs remain the largest payers for post-acute and long-term care services. Recent updates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) highlight meaningful reimbursement growth, which directly supports SNF operations. For instance, the FY 2024 unadjusted federal per diem rates increased across categories compared to FY 2023. In urban facilities, per diem rates rose from USD 62.82 to USD 70.26 for physical therapy, USD 58.48 to USD 65.40 for occupational therapy, and USD 109.51 to USD 122.47 for nursing.

Similarly, rural facilities also recorded growth, with nursing rates increasing from USD 104.63 in FY 2023 to USD 117.01 in FY 2024. These reimbursement improvements strengthen the financial sustainability of SNFs, enabling them to better serve a growing aging population with complex medical needs.

Companies Featured



Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

The Ensign Group, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

Life Care Services

HCR ManorCare

Golden LivingCenters

Life Care Centers of America SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC

