U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Medicare And Medicaid Supporting Growth With Higher Reimbursements
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$199.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$290 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.3.5. Details of Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.5.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. Research Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market- Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising Geriatric Population
3.2.1.2. Increasing Prevalence of Multiple Chronic Conditions
3.2.1.3. Technological Advancements
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Cost of Services
3.2.2.2. Limited Coverage
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.4. Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario
3.5. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market
3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market: Type of Facility Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market, by Type of Facility: Key Takeaways
4.2. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market: Type of Facility Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
4.3. Freestanding
4.3.1. Freestanding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Hospital
Chapter 5. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market: Ownership Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market, by Ownership: Key Takeaways
5.2. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market: Ownership Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
5.3. For-profit
5.3.1. For-profit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Non-profit
5.5. Government
Chapter 6. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market, by Regional: Key Takeaways
6.2. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities Market: Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
6.3. West
6.3.1. West Senior Living Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Southeast
6.5. Southwest
6.6. Midwest
6.7. Northeast
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Strategy Mapping
7.4. Company Profiles
7.4.1. Overview
7.4.2. Financial Performance
7.4.3. Service Benchmarking
7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
