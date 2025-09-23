Biohackers World Announces 2025 Miami Conference Featuring Global Experts In Longevity And Human Performance

Biohackers World Conference & Expo is coming to Miami, November 1-2

Global leaders in health, longevity, and wellness convene in Miami Nov 1–2, 2025 for talks, exhibits, and networking at at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

- Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers WorldMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Biohackers World announced its next major event: the Biohackers World Conference & Expo, set to take place November 1–2, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach in Miami. The two-day event will feature over 30 internationally recognized speakers, more than 25 lectures, and over 60 exhibitors showcasing advances in science and wellness innovation. Over 1,000 participants are expected to attend, including leaders in biohacking, functional medicine, and human performance.Title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and The Root Brands will support the program, which highlights advances in wearables, supplements, AI-powered health tools, personalized genomics, and longevity-focused solutions.Key program features include:- Expert lectures: Presentations from global thought leaders on longevity, anti-aging science, quantum energy, and integrative wellness practices.- Exhibition floor: Interactive demonstrations from over 50 exhibitors showcasing tools for cognitive performance, real-time health tracking, and human optimization.- Networking opportunities: A platform for innovators, practitioners, and community members to exchange insights shaping the future of health.Following successful editions in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Miami, Biohackers World has become a recognized forum for advancing the dialogue on healthspan, preventive medicine, and performance.“Biohackers World continues to bring together innovators at the intersection of science, technology, and wellness,” said Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World.“Our Miami conference will provide a platform to explore the breakthroughs redefining how we think about health, longevity, and human potential.” Whether you're an early adopter, health entrepreneur, or simply curious where the future of health is headed, this is where you'll meet the community shaping it.”For more details on the event and to register, visit

Mykyta Safronenko

Biohackers World

...d

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

From Chicago to Miami | Join the Biohackers World Movement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.