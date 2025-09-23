Capital Health and University of the Philippines Forge First-of-its-Kind Nursing Partnership in the Middle East
(MENAFN- Empyre Communications) Capital Health is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of the Philippines (UP) Master of Arts in Nursing Program, creating the first pathway of its kind in the Middle East for graduate nursing students to complete their clinical practicum and preceptorship in Abu Dhabi.
The agreement makes Capital Health the first healthcare institution in the Middle East to host UP graduate nursing students for clinical training. Students will complete their practicum and preceptorship at Capital Health’s advanced rehabilitation and acute care facilities, working alongside its senior nursing teams and gaining exposure to global best practice.
“This collaboration strengthens Capital Health’s position as a regional leader in academic partnerships and clinical education,” said Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of Capital Health. “By partnering with the University of the Philippines, we are opening doors for future nursing leaders and reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence in both patient care and profession.”
Dr. Joanne V. Serrano, Chancellor of UP Open University, expressed her gratitude and optimism for the collaboration: “This partnership with Capital Health reflects our shared vision of excellence in education, research, and service. It provides our Master of Arts in Nursing students with the invaluable opportunity to engage in clinical practice at SRH’s world-class rehabilitation facilities in the UAE, enriching their academic training with global standards of patient care and professional practice.”
“For UPOU, this strengthens our mission as the country’s pioneer in open and distance e-learning by extending opportunities beyond borders, while for SRH, it is an avenue to mentor future healthcare leaders. Together, we are confident this collaboration will benefit both our students and the communities they will serve.”
In addition to offering a world-class practicum experience, the program creates a pathway for outstanding UP graduates, renowned worldwide for their skill and professionalism, to pursue future opportunities in the region.
This initiative underscores Capital Health’s role as an education hub in the UAE, contributing to the growth of healthcare talent and advancing international collaboration in nursing and clinical practice.
About Capital Health
Capital Health is a leading private healthcare group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, operating a network of specialised facilities including the Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, Health Shield Medical Centre, and Capital Health Screening Centres. Established in 2016, the group combines advanced clinical care, world-class rehabilitation, and preventive health services, with international accreditations such as CARF and JCI underscoring its commitment to excellence. Through partnerships with globally recognised institutions and a focus on innovation, Capital Health is dedicated to elevating patient care, advancing medical education, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for healthcare.
