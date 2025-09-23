Rotarian Sandeep Marwah Attends Special Screening Of Film WAR2 As Chief Guest
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2025: The much-awaited film WAR2 had a private screening at Director's Cut, Ambience Mall, Delhi, organised by Prem Singhania of Rotary International - Delhi Heritage. The exclusive event witnessed the gracious presence of Rotarian Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, who was invited as the Chief Guest for the evening.
Dr. Marwah addressed the distinguished gathering of Rotarians and guests, sharing his thoughts on cinema as a powerful medium of art, communication, and social transformation. He emphasized how films not only entertain but also inspire society with strong narratives and messages of patriotism, courage, and unity values deeply reflected in WAR2.
The members of Rotary International - Delhi Heritage warmly felicitated Dr. Marwah for his invaluable contribution to the world of media, art, and culture, and honoured him for his gracious presence at the occasion.
The event turned into an inspiring evening where entertainment and purposeful dialogue merged, leaving the audience enriched by both the cinematic experience and Dr. Marwah's motivating words.
