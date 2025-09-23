Phoenix Marketcity Chennai Unveils The City's One-Of-A-Kind 'Fake Wedding Experience - Vows & Vogue: The Wedding Gala'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 23rd September 2025: Phoenix Marketcity Chennai, the city's premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and immersive experiences is set to host Vows & Vogue -The Wedding Gala in association with The Sight Media, is bringing a never-seen-before concept to the city - a grand 'fake wedding' experience inside the mall at the Lower Ground Central Atrium.
From 26th to 28th September 2025, shoppers and visitors can step into Vows & Vogue - The Wedding Gala, a three-day extravaganza designed like a real wedding celebration, seamlessly blending fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment under one roof.
The festivities open with Shaadi Ki Shuruaat, featuring brand showcases, pop-up stalls, mehendi and nail grooming stations, along with vibrant dance performances. A highlight of the day will be the King & Queen Auditions - a hunt for The Wedding Gala's Royal Couple. On the second day, Shaadi Wala Sangeet raises the tempo with dhol beats, energetic dance performances, and magical flower showers. Visitors can also enjoy mehendi, makeovers, beauty workshops, fashion and jewelry showcase, lifestyle pop-ups, and fun contests with exciting hampers - all wrapped in a festive ethnic vibe. The grand finale, Shaam-e-Shaadi, brings the celebrations to a close with karaoke nights, couple performances, and a dazzling closing ceremony that captures the joy and extravagance of a wedding.
With its unique mix of shopping, entertainment and shaadi-style festivities, Vows & Vogue promises to be a one-of-a-kind wedding gala for everyone - from bridal shoppers seeking unique style, to families and friends looking for joyous festive fun.
Celebrate, shop, and experience a fake wedding like never before at Vows & Vogue - The Wedding Gala, only at Phoenix Marketcity Chennai.
About Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai:
A premier destination for luxury lifestyle, it provides guests with a variety of opulent options. Phoenix continues to be The destination for the most affluent and sophisticated residents of the city as well as expats thanks to its truly international appearance and feel, elegantly decorated interiors, and the best of food, fashion, and entertainment from across the world. The mall provides Chennai with the most extensive and appealing lifestyle shopping experience. The stores represent a comprehensive mix of international, national, and regional luxury brands. Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai is more than simply a mall; it's a confluence of fascinating cultures, lovely clothes, and high-end couture. A city within a city, in an urban setting with coexisting shopping, entertainment, and leisure options.
