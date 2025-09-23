Kruu Launches 'Kruu Youth Fellowship' And 'College In The Cloud' To Empower Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 23, 2025: Kruu, an edu-tech pioneer committed to making learning more inclusive and project-driven, has announced two landmark initiatives - Kruu Youth Fellowship (KYF) and College in the Cloud (CLIC). The announcement was made during the company's 1,000-day milestone celebration, attended by distinguished guests such as Ms. Anita Ratnam, Classical Dancer, Mr. Kumar Vembu, Founder & CEO of GoFrugal Technologies, and Mr. Navaneeth L V, CEO of The Hindu Groups; alongside leading educators, investors and industry partners.
The Kruu Youth Fellowship is a hundred-day pre-university launchpad for high school students seeking clarity, confidence, and direction before college. The five-stage fellowship journey equips students with academic profiling, real-world problem-solving experiences, exposure to global universities, and opportunities to contribute to live industry or research projects. The result is a portfolio that offers both evidence of purpose and a clear pathway into higher education and careers.
College in the Cloud, Kruu's second major initiative, is designed to reimagine higher education by embedding project-based learning into the very heart of university study. The program offers masterclasses with global professors, guided projects with mentorship, showcases and certifications that validate real-world skills, and direct pathways into internships, research opportunities, and startup incubation. Open to students across STEM, design, entrepreneurship, social sciences, humanities, and policy; College in the Cloud connects learners to a lifelong global network while equipping them with career-ready skills.
Commenting on the new offerings, Prof. Anil Srinivasan, Founder & CEO, Kruu said, "Since its inception, Kruu has delivered over a hundred transformative projects in collaboration with leading professors and universities worldwide, reaching learners across multiple countries. As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on the future, continuing to bring project-based learning to life and making it accessible for students everywhere, while empowering the next generation to explore, innovate, and shape their own paths."
The 1000-day celebration was both a milestone and a starting point. Kruu enters its next chapter with innovation, inclusivity, and global collaboration at the core of its vision. These collaborations have allowed students to immerse themselves in real-world challenges while learning directly from experts. Partnerships with institutions such as ATREE in India for environmental education, Krea University in India for social sciences, Illinois Institute of Technology in the United States for business and incubation, aivancity in France for artificial intelligence, JMC Academy in Australia for creative industries, and Syracuse University in the United States for media and communications have provided learners with access to cutting-edge research, industry mentorship, and pathways to higher education around the world.
About Kruu
Kruu is a forward-thinking, project-based learning (PBL) and skilling platform transforming how students learn by making education experiential, inclusive, and future-ready. Founded in 2022 by acclaimed musician and educator Anil Srinivasan, Kruu connects middle and high school students with global university professors and industry experts through guided, real-world projects - ranging from AI for social good to space technology and biotech innovations.
In just two years, Kruu has impacted over 470,000 students across 400+ schools, with users across India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Africa, and is now expanding into the UAE, Philippines, Latin America, and beyond. Kruu's unified platform fosters critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity - skills essential for thriving in the 21st century.
Kruu's mission is anchored in educational equity and empowerment, ensuring "No Child Gets Left Behind." By bridging the gap between school education and higher learning, Kruu creates tangible pathways for students to build their future - offering access to internships, startup incubators, and global investors, preparing them for meaningful careers beyond the classroom.
Recognized by The PIE as one of the Top 10 most progressive ideas in education, Kruu continues to set new benchmarks in accessible, high-impact learning.
