Japan’s Toyoake Advises Residents to Limit Screen Time
(MENAFN) A central city in Japan on Monday enacted an ordinance suggesting that residents restrict their use of smartphones, video game consoles, and other electronic devices to two hours per day outside of work and school, although no punishments will be imposed.
The regulation, approved in Toyoake, located in Aichi Prefecture, responds to rising concerns over the adverse effects of excessive screen exposure and is considered the first measure of its kind in Japan, a news agency reported.
Set to take effect on Oct. 1, the law warns that overuse of video streaming may result in negative consequences such as sleep loss and diminished family interaction.
The guidelines recommend that elementary school children stop using smartphones after 9 p.m., while junior high school students and older should avoid them after 10 p.m., stressing that "sufficient sleep is essential for physical and mental growth" for all minors under 18.
The ordinance also urges parents to create household rules for device use, with the city committing to provide a support system for parental consultations.
Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Kouki told the news agency that the city set these suggested limits based on healthy sleep recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which indicated that an average of two hours of weekday screen time helps prevent sleep deprivation.
