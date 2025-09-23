Qatar Education Excellence Award To Be Expanded

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has unveiled a new name for the 19th Education Excellence Award, which will now be called the Qatar Education Excellence Award 2026. The move coincides with the launch of a new visual identity themed: A new identity and promising horizons, alongside an increase in financial rewards starting from this edition.

Furthermore, three new award categories will be introduced, starting from the 21st award in 2028.

The new designation ceremony was held at the ministry's theatre yesterday in the presence of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, who also chairs the Board of Trustees of the Award. The ceremony brought together pedagogical leaders from a variety of educational institutions, alongside heads of the judging committees for the 19th award, as well as those interested in the award and members of the media.

MoEHE highlighted that orientation meetings organised by the judging committees will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, followed by the opening of applications for the award from October 1 to 31, with the winners set to be announced in December 2025 and formally honoured on February 3, 2026.

New medals have been introduced to enhance the value of winning the award and the status of the outstanding individuals. The current award will feature gold medals alongside the platinum ones for the PhD category, which was previously limited to the platinum medal only, highlighted Executive Director of the Scientific Excellence Award Maryam Abdullah Al Muhannadi.

Al Muhannadi added that, for the first time, a platinum medal will be designated for master's students, in addition to the previously established gold medal. As for the Scientific Research Award dedicated to high school students, a platinum medal has been adopted alongside the gold medal conferred in previous years.

The 19th award represents a pivotal milestone in its trajectory since its inception in 2006, witnessing the launch of a new visual identity that embodies both heritage and modernity, alongside the adoption of the new official title, which consolidates the national dimension and reinforces the award's regional and international presence, Al Muhannadi noted.

She pointed out that the Board of Trustees has approved an increase in the value of the awards for the winners starting from this edition, as an investment in Qatari human capital, which is considered the nation's most invaluable resource and the cornerstone of its renaissance.

The award is already preparing to introduce three new categories, chiefly the Educational Leader, the Diploma Holders, and the Educational Research categories, which will be implemented starting from the 21st award in 2028. These categories represent a significant expansion of the award's scope and a recognition of educational leadership as well as research and practical contributions in the educational field, Al Muhannadi highlighted.

She underscored that these updates are part of a comprehensive development project launched in 2023, aimed at aligning the award with Qatar National Vision 2030 and broadening its reach within the educational community under a robust adjudication system founded on justice and transparency.

Since its inception in 2006, the award has honoured over 1,300 distinguished individuals, with MoEHE affirming that the new visual identity, updated title, increased prize values, and introduction of new categories collectively constitute a renewed impetus, reinforcing the award's national and regional stature and establishing it as a platform for creativity and inspiration for future generations.