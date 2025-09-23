Akasa Air Offers 25Pc Off On Int'l Flights

Dhaka: India's youngest airline, Akasa Air, has announced a Festive Sale beginning Monday (September 22), and running through October 2, 2025.

As part of the promotion, travelers can enjoy up to 25pc off on the basic fare for bookings across the carrier's international network.

In addition to airfare discounts, Akasa is offering special prices on a range of ancillary services across both domestic and international routes.

These include in-flight meals, excess baggage allowance, seat selection, and priority check-in, enhancing overall passenger convenience during the festive season.

Akasa Air currently operates international flights to six cities: Doha (Qatar), Jeddah and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait), and Phuket (Thailand).

On the domestic front, the airline connects 24 cities across India, including major hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, as well as emerging destinations like Ayodhya, Darbhanga, Prayagraj, and Sri Vijaya Puram.

Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and has placed a firm order for 226 more to support its rapid expansion plans.

