Hisense Unveils THE BIGGEST TV IN SAUDI ARABIA 116”UX RGB-Miniled

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances and an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World CupTM, proudly unveiled Saudi Arabia's largest TV-the 116-inch RGB-MiniLED UX, during an exclusive event in Riyadh under the theme“See the Unseen: The Origin of RGB-MiniLED.”

The highly anticipated showcase took place at Hisense's Riyadh showroom on King Abdulaziz Road , where retailers, media representatives, technology enthusiasts, and distinguished guests gathered to witness a breakthrough that redefines premium home entertainment.

A New Era of Visual Excellence

As the pioneer of RGB-MiniLED technology , Hisense continues to push the boundaries of display innovation. The 116-inch UX delivers a truly cinematic experience with:



Pure, lifelike colors and ultra-smooth gradients

Peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits 100% BT.2020 color gamut coverage for vivid, true-to-life visuals

Powered by the global leading Hi-View AI Engine X , A world-class AI picture processor with integrated light-and-colour control dynamically synchronizes backlight and panel for ultra-precise color and brightness control. Advanced local dimming optimizes every frame in real time, ensuring exceptional clarity, contrast, and immersion.

For Gamers and Cinema Lovers

The 116UX is a powerhouse for entertainment:



165Hz Game Mode Ultra with native VRR for ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround System , co-engineered with Opéra de Paris | Devialet , delivering 360° cinematic sound

A Milestone for Hisense in Saudi Arabia

Leo Hu, General Manager of Hisense Saudi Arabia, stated:

“This unveiling marks a proud moment for Hisense in the Kingdom. Bringing the biggest RGB-MiniLED TV to Riyadh reflects our commitment to innovation and to enriching the lifestyles of Saudi families. As the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World CupTM, Hisense is dedicated to delivering unparalleled experiences-whether it's watching a match, gaming, or enjoying cinema at home.”

The launch underscores Hisense's growing footprint in Saudi Arabia and its alignment with the Kingdom's vision of embracing cutting-edge technologies that enhance everyday living.

The Hisense 116-inch RGB-MiniLED UX TV is available at Hisense's Riyadh showroom on King Abdulaziz Road, Saudi Arabia to experience the product and also you can preorder the product from HisenseKSA official website

