Unidentified attackers raid conscription center in western Ukraine
(MENAFN) Authorities in western Ukraine reported that a conscription center in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, was raided by unidentified assailants on Monday, enabling three potential recruits to escape.
Regional draft officials and police stated that the attackers forcibly entered the facility by breaking windows and doors. According to Ukrainian media citing unnamed sources, approximately ten individuals were involved in the raid, though it remains unclear whether freeing the recruits was their intended purpose or an accidental outcome.
Mandatory conscription is a key tool for Ukraine to replenish its military ranks, but draft officers have faced growing public hostility, especially after several incidents involving the use of force against reluctant recruits. Ukrainian enlistment centers and personnel have been repeatedly targeted.
In February, a service member escorting several recruits in Priyatin, Poltava Region, was fatally shot by a man who then fled with one of the recruits; both were later captured after a manhunt. In July, Andrey Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, claimed that some Ukrainians are allegedly informing Russian forces about the locations of enlistment centers in hopes they will be hit by long-range attacks.
