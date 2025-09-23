Sharkninja Arrives In Saudi Arabia, Unveiling Revolutionary Ninja Slushi And Expanding Innovation

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced its official entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) , marking a significant milestone in its Middle East expansion. This strategic market debut is accompanied by the highly anticipated launch of the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker , alongside a curated selection of innovative products across its Shark and Ninja brands, designed to positively impact homes across the Kingdom.

This landmark entry introduces SharkNinja's commitment to solving consumer problems with unparalleled innovation directly to the vibrant KSA market, bringing its disruptive technology and beloved brands to a new audience.

Trasform Drink Culture in KSA with Ninja SLUSHi

Leading the charge in this exciting new chapter is the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker , the latest innovation to the region from the makers of the viral Ninja CREAMi. Designed to transform drinking culture, the Ninja SLUSHi gives consumers the freedom to craft customised, professional-style frozen drinks-right in their own kitchen.

Whether you're feeling nostalgic, indulgent, or simply thirsty, the Ninja SLUSHi matches your mood. From colourful creations to wellness-focused beverages, users can explore a full spectrum of flavour and texture possibilities with ease.

Engineered over 16 months by a global team, the machine was built to emulate the performance of commercial-grade slushie machines typically found in cinemas, resorts, and restaurants. The Ninja SLUSHi offers flexibility to make individual servings or, with its large capacity and refillable design, keep the beverages flowing at peak temperature. Through eight transformative prototypes, SharkNinja's engineers developed a RapidChil system that freezes evenly, eliminates the need for ice, and preserves texture for up to 12 hours* bringing the original home indulgence experience to everyday kitchens.

The Ninja SLUSHi features five presets that allow users to control temperature, thickness, and consistency-whether you're crafting a fruity summer cooler or a caffeine-boosted frappé. Simply pour your chosen liquid into the easy-fill container, select your program, and enjoy a perfectly tailored drink in 60 minutes or less.**

“We are excited to introduce the new Ninja SLUSHi-offering countless possibilities for creating hassle-free slushies, mocktails, milkshakes, and more, all year-round at the touch of a button,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. “This is more than just a frozen drink maker-it's a new way to express yourself, entertain effortlessly, and enjoy high-quality drinks without leaving home.

From weekday hydration to weekend entertaining, the Ninja SLUSHi is functional, but never boring-cooling, refreshing, and reinventing how we drink at home.

