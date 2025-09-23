Saudi Arabia Marks 95Th National Day With Spectacular Nationwide Celebrations

MENAFN - Asdaf News)– The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 95th National Day with a series of spectacular events across the country, uniting citizens and residents under the powerful slogan,“Our Pride is in Our Nature.” The festivities showcase the nation's rich heritage and its vibrant future through a diverse range of cultural and aerial displays.

The celebrations began with a breathtaking spectacle over the skies of Jeddah. The Jeddah Corniche was the main stage for a stunning air show performed by Saudi fighter jets, including the Typhoon, Tornado, F-15C, and F-15SA. These aircraft executed synchronized maneuvers, displaying wings painted in a unique dark blue with geometric designs inspired by national heritage. Large crowds of residents and visitors gathered to watch the display, waving Saudi flags and scarves in a show of national pride.

In the Jazan Region, the municipality has transformed the area with extensive decorations to mark the occasion. A total of 26 locations, including waterfronts, public parks, and tourist sites, have been designated as celebration hubs. Public squares, streets, and plazas have been adorned with 45,000 flags, 2,500 billboards displaying national slogans, and 2,500 decorative lights. The region will also host 26 exhibitions, with 45,000 gifts being distributed to visitors, reflecting the spirit of unity and hospitality on this significant day.

The nationwide festivities highlight the Kingdom's commitment to creating a memorable and inclusive experience for all, celebrating the shared identity and remarkable progress of the nation.