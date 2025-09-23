Saudi Arabia Marks 95Th National Day With Spectacular Nationwide Celebrations
The celebrations began with a breathtaking spectacle over the skies of Jeddah. The Jeddah Corniche was the main stage for a stunning air show performed by Saudi fighter jets, including the Typhoon, Tornado, F-15C, and F-15SA. These aircraft executed synchronized maneuvers, displaying wings painted in a unique dark blue with geometric designs inspired by national heritage. Large crowds of residents and visitors gathered to watch the display, waving Saudi flags and scarves in a show of national pride.
In the Jazan Region, the municipality has transformed the area with extensive decorations to mark the occasion. A total of 26 locations, including waterfronts, public parks, and tourist sites, have been designated as celebration hubs. Public squares, streets, and plazas have been adorned with 45,000 flags, 2,500 billboards displaying national slogans, and 2,500 decorative lights. The region will also host 26 exhibitions, with 45,000 gifts being distributed to visitors, reflecting the spirit of unity and hospitality on this significant day.
The nationwide festivities highlight the Kingdom's commitment to creating a memorable and inclusive experience for all, celebrating the shared identity and remarkable progress of the nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment