Watch Video: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 23 Months

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, after 23 months of imprisonment.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Sitapur jail premises in Uttar Pradesh, waiting for the SP leader to walk out of prison. Khan's son, Adeeb, was present outside the prison to welcome him.

Azam Khan, 77, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh , was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court last week in a 17-year-old case related to road blockade and damage to public property. The case dates back to 2008, when Khan allegedly created disturbance near Chhajlet police station after police removed the hooter from his car.

Khan and his supporters reportedly blocked the road, causing a traffic jam. The protest turned violent, and some electric poles were damaged, leading to the registration of a case against Khan.

Khan was also granted bail in other pending cases against him. His release from Sitapur jail on Tuesday was delayed by a few hours. He was to be released at 8.00 am on Tuesday, September 23. However, the process was held up due to an unpaid fine of ₹8,000 in two separate cases.

Khan must pay the fine in court; afterwards, he will be sent to Sitapur Jail for verification.

Once the Rampur court opened at 10 am, the fine was paid. A fax was then sent to Sitapur Jail, after which his release was processed.

Ahead of his release, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were enforced in Sitapur city. Police announced through loudspeakers, warning people against assembling near the jail premises.

Bail in two cases

Azam Khan was granted bail on September 18 by the Allahabad High Court in the Quality Bar land grab case. The FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur, following which Khan moved the High Court seeking bail.

Earlier, on September 10, the Allahabad High Court had also granted him bail in another case linked to the alleged forced eviction of residents from Rampur's Dungarpur colony.

Before these, Khan was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case involving allegations of road blockade and damage to public property.

Over the years, as many as 16 FIRs have been filed against Azam Khan over a wide range of criminal charges .

