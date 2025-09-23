Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Singer Cremated With Gun Salutes: 'Jai Zubeen Da'
Garg's body was first taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where fans and well-wishers offered their respects. Around 10 am, his funeral procession began, moving towards Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of the city. A large crowd thronged the cremation site, with many climbing nearby hills just to catch a glimpse of the proceedings.
State honours and tributes
The Assam police carried Garg's coffin as pallbearers, and a gun salute marked the solemn ceremony. Prominent leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Him Sarma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, attended to pay their final respects.
Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was visibly emotional during the rituals, unable to contain her grief as family members, fans, and dignitaries gathered to honor the singer. The ceremony also included slogans of“Long Live Zubeen” and“Jai Zubeen Da,” echoing across the area as admirers sang“Mayabini Ratir Buku,” a song Garg had often wished to be sung at his funeral.A lasting legacy
The demise of Zubeen Garg has left Assam in deep mourning. Known for his soulful voice and contribution to Assamese music, Garg was more than a singer-he was a cultural icon, a symbol of regional pride, and the voice of a generation that will remember him for years to come.
