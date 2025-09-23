China Eastern To Launch World's Longest Direct Flight

Dhaka: China Eastern Airlines is set to operate the world's longest direct flight starting December 2025, linking Shanghai, China, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, across nearly 12,000 miles.

Operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, the route includes a two-hour technical refueling stop in Auckland, New Zealand-passengers will remain onboard, preserving the "direct flight" classification.

Flight MU745 (Shanghai–Buenos Aires) will depart Mondays and Thursdays with a duration of approximately 25.5 hours, aided by favorable winds. The return, MU746, will fly Tuesdays and Fridays, scheduled for 29 hours.

Economy fares for December departures range between $1,538 and $2,270, while business class starts at $5,000, offering lie-flat beds for the nearly 1.5-day journey.

This marks China Eastern's first South American service via the southern hemisphere, bypassing traditional U.S. or European stopovers.

The airline is also exploring a potential fifth freedom opportunity between Buenos Aires and Auckland-a route with demonstrated demand.

Auckland Airport CEO Carrie Hurihanganui praised the route's launch, noting it reestablishes direct connectivity between New Zealand and Argentina, benefiting tourism, trade, education, and the 40,000 South Americans residing in New Zealand.

