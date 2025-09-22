France's Macron Appreciates Efforts By Qatar, Egypt, And US To Stop War In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: French President Emmanuel Macron praised the efforts of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to conclude a prisoner exchange deal and reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.



In a speech Monday at the UN General Assembly in New York, at the launch of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, Macron stressed that France's recognition of a Palestinian state opens the door to breaking the cycle of violence and paves the way for peace negotiations.

Macron recognizes Palestinian state in interest of 'peace' at landmark UN summit

