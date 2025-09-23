500 Ships In 10 Months, Vizhinjam Proves Its Global Importance: Kerala Minister
“Achieving this remarkable feat in just ten months since launching operations is truly noteworthy,” said Kerala Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan on Tuesday, as Vizhinjam International Seaport scripted a new chapter in India's maritime history.
Developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam handled its 500th vessel on Tuesday, coinciding with another landmark -- the berthing of MSC Verona with a draft of 17.1 metres, the deepest draft container vessel ever serviced at an Indian port.
Vasavan noted that“with MSC Verona anchoring at 17.1 metres, Vizhinjam has created two records in a single day, growing steadily with firm steps.”
Since commencing commercial operations in December 2024, Vizhinjam has handled 1.1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), already surpassing its projected annual capacity.
Of the 500 vessels serviced so far, 28 were Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) -- the highest number received at any single Indian port.
Highlighting the pride the port evokes among Malayalis worldwide, Vasavan added,“No matter which part of the world one travels to, the sight of the tagline 'Vizhinjam – Thiruvananthapuram – Kerala – India' brings immense pride to every Malayali.”
Industry experts underline that Vizhinjam's natural advantages, 18-20 metres of depth and minimal littoral drift, make it uniquely positioned to handle the world's largest container ships.
Located close to major east-west shipping lanes, the port is rapidly emerging as India's premier deep-water transshipment hub, reducing reliance on foreign ports and strengthening the nation's presence in global trade routes.
With milestones coming thick and fast, Vizhinjam continues to cement its reputation as the 'Wonder Port of India', underscoring India's evolving maritime prowess and expanding economic horizons.
The port is located close to the famed beach destination, Kovalam, located about 14 km from the state capital city.
