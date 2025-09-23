Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Addresses Gaza’s “Genocide”
(MENAFN) Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon stated on Monday that Gaza is enduring “what international law defines as genocide,” citing distressing visuals of children perishing in the besieged enclave, which has been subjected to Israeli bombardments and a worsening humanitarian disaster marked by famine.
“The horrifying images of starving children in Gaza are the outcome of deliberate choices; this is a manmade catastrophe,” Fajon emphasized during her remarks at a high-level gathering on Palestine held at the UN in New York, stressing the urgency of global action.
She highlighted that a consensual and enduring two-state arrangement remains the sole realistic route toward lasting peace in the region.
“When brute force replaces law, it will not bring security; it will bring instability and radicalization for generations. We insist that law must apply equally — to the powerful as to the weak,” she asserted in her address.
Warning that the global community is now at “a turning point,” Fajon cautioned that “history will not be kind to hesitation.”
“It will not remember speeches that avoided difficult truths. It will unapologetically remember those who stood silent when genocide unfolded,” she concluded.
