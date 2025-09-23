Ieva Galvydienė Appointed CEO Of Novaturas Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Baltic tour operator Novaturas Group has announced a change in leadership team. Effective from October 15, the company's current Chief Commercial Officer, Ieva Galvydienė, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed Kristijonas Kaikaris, who is continuing his career in the IT sector.

“We are pleased with Ieva's professional growth story – she joined Novaturas back in 2006 as a travel sales manager and over nearly 20 years has grown into a top-level management professional. We expect her long-standing experience within the company and the tourism industry to strengthen sales, expansion, and the company's position in the Baltic region, while creating more value for clients, partners, and shareholders. We would also like to thank Kristijonas for his work and the results achieved over the past few challenging years for the tourism sector,” said Gediminas Almantas, Chairman of the Board of Novaturas Group.

“I thank the Board for their trust – I take over leadership of Novaturas at an exciting time, when we see a changed competitive environment in the market and are actively working with our new strategic investor, Neset Kockar, seeking synergies with his portfolio of businesses,” said Ieva Galvydienė.

For the past five years, Galvydienė has served as Chief Commercial Officer of Novaturas Group. Previously, she headed the company's Aviation and Sales divisions in Lithuania and coordinated sales across other markets.

“I leave Novaturas having accomplished the goals I set for myself – to strengthen the company's financial capabilities and market position. This year we attracted a strategic investor, optimized our travel program – and these steps have already started to deliver positive results. Now I am returning to continue my career in the IT sector, which I know and value deeply,” said Kristijonas Kaikaris.

Kaikaris has held the position of CEO of Novaturas since December 2023.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In spring 2025, the company attracted a strategic investor – Turkish tourism entrepreneur and investor Neset Kockar, who manages international businesses in aviation, real estate, tourism, and other sectors. This strengthened the company's financial position and opened opportunities to leverage synergies with Kockar's portfolio of businesses.



