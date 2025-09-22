DMK Parliamentary Party To Meet Today In Chennai, CM Stalin To Address
The meeting, scheduled at the Murasoli Maran complex in Anna Arivalayam, comes at a significant juncture, as the party begins preparing its roadmap for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs have been directed to attend without fail, as the party leadership seeks to ensure greater coordination and unity among its elected representatives.
Sources indicated that the deliberations will focus on fine-tuning political messaging, strengthening constituency-level presence, and aligning MPs' work with the party's larger electoral strategy.
Key issues on the agenda include mobilising central and state-level resources for Tamil Nadu, highlighting the DMK government's achievements, and addressing projects that require federal support.
The discussions are expected to explore how these issues can be translated into strong electoral talking points ahead of the Assembly polls. The leadership is also likely to review ongoing welfare schemes, infrastructure development, and social initiatives, ensuring that MPs play an active role in communicating their impact to the public.
Another priority will be reinforcing the DMK's position within the broader opposition bloc while keeping the focus firmly on state-level political dynamics. By bringing all MPs together, the meeting aims to sharpen the party's campaign machinery and send a clear message that the DMK is entering election mode with an organised and cohesive strategy.
This meeting serves as a precursor to the rigorous groundwork the party intends to undertake in the months leading up to the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.
It may be noted that with the advent of actor Vijay's TVK and a revived BJP- AIADMK ties, the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are wide open. The DMK is aiming to win a second consecutive term, and in the changed circumstances, the party and the INDIA bloc are facing a tough fight in the state. The DMK leadership is not taking any chances and is galvanising all its armoury to gear up for the Assembly polls, and the meeting of the MPs is part of this move.
