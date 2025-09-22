Jackie Shroff Wishes Tanuja On 82Nd Birthday, Daughter Kajol Says 'Thank You From Mom'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) As veteran actress Tanuja turned 82 on Tuesday, Jackie Shroff penned a message for her, which drew a warm response from her superstar daughter, Kajol.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a black and white photograph of the yesteryear star from her younger days and wrote:“My Respect Always. #HappyBirthday #Tanuja ji.”

Kajol re-shared the birthday wish on her Instagram Stories, adding,“Thank you from mom” in response.

Tanuja is celebrated for memorable roles in films like Memdidi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav and acclaimed Bengali cinema.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is“Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

He will next be seen in“Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kajol's latest release is the series“The Trial” Season 2. The legal drama is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife and features Kajol in the lead role.

The first part of the series is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

The second part picks up three months after the events of the first season. Noyonika Sengupta has grown more confident as a lawyer, but her personal life remains unsettled. Her marriage with Rajiv is strained, and their daughters struggle with the constant conflict at home.