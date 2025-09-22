Western Powers Recognise Palestinian State

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Agencies

Doha, Qatar: Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal yesterday recognised the State of Palestine, a historic shift in decades of Western foreign policy.

Other countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and San Marino, are expected to announce their re cognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly today in New York.

Israel has come under huge international pressure over its war in Gaza, which has sparked a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain was formally recognising the State of Palestine "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution". The UK and Canada became the first members of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take the step.

Canada "offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future", Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X.

It is a watershed moment for Palestinians and their ambitions for statehood, with the most powerful Western nations having long argued recognition should only come as part of a negotiated peace deal with Israel. Three-quarters of UN members now recognise the State of Palestine, with at least 145 of the 193 member countries having done so, according to an AFP tally.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the move "recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine", while Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel called the two-state solution "the only path to a just and lasting peace".

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas hailed the recognitions as "an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace". The UK government has come under increasing public pressure to act, with thousands of people rallying every month on the streets.

Starmer said on Sunday that Britain was acting "in the face of the growing horror in the Middle East".

He renewed calls for a ceasefire and again demanded Hamas release the remaining Israeli hostages.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 65,208 people.

