Thrilling Victory: Godolphin's Words Of Truth Triumphs At Newbury Finale Khaleej Times

A thrilling finale to the two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend at Newbury saw Godolphin's Words Of Truth claim victory in the GBP 125,000 Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes, thrilling fans and cementing his status as a leading contender for next season's Classics.

The race, held in sweeping rain, commemorated the late legendary jockey Geoff Lewis, who passed away last month aged 89. Lewis rode Mill Reef to historic victories in the Derby, King George, and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

In an impressive display of sprinting, Words Of Truth, the mount of William Buick, overtook favourite Into The Sky, ridden by Pat Cosgrave for trainer Jim Boyle, for a length victory.

Buick, celebrating his first Mill Reef win, said: "There's a statue of Mill Reef at Kingsclere, where I spent many years as an apprentice. To win this race for the late Geoff Lewis is incredibly special.

“Words Of Truth has gone from strength to strength, and it was a tough performance today in that ground. His homework has been quite good and he has just kept getting better and better with racing. He's a real professional and I was very happy with what he achieved there."

The action had started earlier with the £85,000 Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy, where three-year-old filly First Instinct, trained by William Haggas, out-battled older colts to win the five-furlong contest by a neck from favourite Shagraan, ridden by Kevin Stott.

Jockey Tom Marquand praised the winner, saying, "She has the heart of a lion."

Local trainer Andrew Balding also enjoyed success with the William Buick-ridden Lieber Power, winning the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap over one mile and five furlongs from Majestic Warrior and Hector Crouch.

"That's why you use top jockeys," Balding said, praising Buick's guidance of the 14-1 outsider.

The Dubai Duty Free Handicap, a Class 2 event over ten furlongs, was won by Mustazeed, a seven-year-old horse returning to victory after last year's success. Ridden by Daniel Muscutt, who described the winner as "tough as teak," Mustazeed prevailed over joint favourite Theory Of Tides and Daniel Tudhope.

The final race of the day, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Handicap, saw Marquand notch his third win aboard Eternal Force, trained by William Haggas.

"He's changed for being gelded," said Marquand, modestly acknowledging the colt's progress.

Day one highlights included Tavana, trained by Edward Smyth-Osborne, who won the Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Stakes for two-year-old fillies, and Senorita Vega, guided by young rider Ashley Lewis to victory in the Dubai Duty Free Nursery Handicap.

The Dubai Duty Free Cup produced a one-two-three finish for Dubai, with Remmooz taking top honours in the yellow and black racing colours of Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, and owner of Jebel Ali Stables.

Dubai Duty Free Deputy Managing Director Salah Tahlak welcomed guests at a pre-racing lunch, announcing a record-breaking year and the company's tenth consecutive“Airport Retailer of the Year” award. "Our partnership with Newbury Racecourse spanning three decades has brought many rewards... and we are delighted that it will continue in 2026," he said.

Total prize money at Newbury has risen by over £1 million to £6.9 million, with attendances up in double figures. The Hon. Harry Herbert, Director of Newbury Racecourse, added: "The continued faithful sponsorship of Dubai Duty Free has been instrumental in the racecourse's prosperity."

The Dubai Duty Free International Weekend once again showcased Newbury as a premier destination for high-quality racing.