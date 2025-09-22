May Goddess Brahmacharini Bless Everyone With Courage, Restraint: PM Modi
In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "On this Navratri, today, millions of salutations at the feet of Mother Brahmacharini! May the Goddess bless all her devotees with courage and restraint."
He also shared a devotional song (Bhajan) dedicated to the Goddess. The video carries images of the deity in her Brahmacharini avatar.
Literally meaning devoted female student, Brahmacharini is the second form of Navdurga, an avatar of Goddess Parvati. She is depicted wearing a white sari, holding a rosary in her right hand and a water pot in her left hand.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and extended his wishes on the occasion.
"On Sharadiya Navratri, it is my prayer that Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Adishakti Maa Bhagwati, blesses all the devotees with faith and self-confidence," he said in a post on X.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to X and posted, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the second day of Shardiya Navratri. I pray to Mother Brahmacharini, the presiding deity of knowledge, penance, restraint, and renunciation, for a happy, healthy, and auspicious life for all of you."
Goddess Brahmacharini resides in the Svadhishthana Chakra. Brahmacharini represents an unmarried status, and the colour white symbolises purity. Her form, which carries a japamala and kamandalu, embodies spiritual discipline.
The Shardiya Navratri began on Monday (September 22) and will continue till October 2. Each day is dedicated to the different incarnations of the Goddess Durga. The nine-day festival honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The devotees observe special prayers, rituals, and fasts throughout the festival.
Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples in the morning.
