Sharjah Royal Passes Away 3 Days Of Mourning Declared
The office of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the passing of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi on Monday (September 22).
The funeral prayer will be held on Tuesday (September 23), at 10am at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah, followed by burial at Al Jabil Cemetery.
Condolences for men will be received at the majlis of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in the Al Rumaila area of Sharjah for three days starting tomorrow.
An official mourning period of three days has been declared, beginning Tuesday.
