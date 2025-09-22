UAE: Is It Legal To Give Teachers Gifts? Experts Explain Policy

The debate over gifting teachers in UAE private schools has resurfaced, as parents and educators weigh whether such gestures are heartfelt tokens of appreciation or potential breaches of official policy.

The issue gained renewed attention after the Ministry of Education (MoE) highlighted in its new professional and behavioural standards guide that accepting gifts from parents or students is considered a second-level violation.

Yet, in many classrooms, the tradition continues across private schools. Often, a class parent - after securing consent from others - collects contributions to buy gift cards for teachers during festive occasions like Eid, Diwali, Christmas, or as year-end tokens of thanks. While the amounts are not always mandated, some students even go a step further, offering personal presents to their favourite teachers.

Maintaining professional boundaries

Meanwhile, head teachers emphasised the fine line between a token of appreciation and an unethical inducement.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi, explained:“We have a very strict code of conduct regarding gifts from parents. First and foremost, as part of our professional guidelines, teachers are advised not to accept gifts or tokens from parents. This is to maintain a professional relationship and avoid any sense of obligation, which could potentially be misused.

"The school's policy is clear: accepting gifts that are significant in value - such as bags, jewellery, or other expensive items - constitutes a violation of this code. Even I personally follow this rule; if a child brings me such a gift, I politely return it."

However, she noted that small tokens of appreciation from kids - a single rose or a small bouquet, a bar of chocolate, or a handwritten card - are acceptable.“These are tokens of love and appreciation that don't compromise professional integrity,” she said.

Singh added that her staff are fully aware of these boundaries, and any breach could lead to disciplinary action, even termination, depending on the nature and value of the gift.“Thankfully, this has never been an issue. Our teachers not only follow the school's code of conduct but also maintain their personal integrity, professionalism, and ethics. They are fully aware of where boundaries lie with parents, ensuring a healthy, professional relationship at all times.”

Alternative ways of showing gratitude

To avoid misunderstandings, many schools now encourage alternative ways of showing gratitude. Collective class cards, PTA-organised initiatives, along with awareness campaigns to ensure parents understand the rules without feeling offended. These measures help maintain professional boundaries while still allowing students to express gratitude meaningfully.

Shiny Davison, principal of Woodlem Park School Hamidiya in Ajman, emphasised that in her school, policies clearly state that teachers may only accept non-monetary tokens of value.

"Anything of monetary or significant value is not allowed," she said. "Teachers are regularly reminded through staff meetings and HR circulars, Appropriate gestures include flowers, small crafts, or appreciation letters are alowed. If a gift crosses into unethical inducement, it is politely declined, reported to the administration, and addressed with the respective parents to ensure transparency and compliance.”

'It's about appreciation'

Many parents, however, view gifting as a way to express gratitude rather than obligation.“I don't mind contributing to a collective gift or gift card for teachers at the end of the school year as a token of appreciation, which is a practice at my child's school," Sofía Martínez (name changed upon request) said, adding that the total amount collected is usually quite substantial.

"I've also noticed that some children choose to give something extra to their favourite teacher. Ultimately, it depends on the individual student or parent, as well as the school's policies regarding what and how much a teacher can accept from a student," the Spanish expat added.

Another parent, Karen Fernandes (name changed upon request), felt differently.“Holiday gifts, like something small for Christmas, are a sweet tradition. And I always tell my children that it's about appreciation, not obligation."

She added,“However, I once saw parents collecting money mid-year when a teacher had a baby, in addition to the usual festive and end-of-year gifts. That felt a bit excessive to me. But who am I to judge? What matters most is that participation remains optional for the students.”