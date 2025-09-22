Erdogan Prepares Speech on Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to deliver a speech Monday at a high-level gathering on Palestinian statehood during the UN General Assembly in New York.
The forum, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to revive the long-stalled "two-state solution": one Israeli and one Palestinian state living side by side within secure and internationally recognized boundaries.
Before departing for New York on Sunday, Erdogan highlighted that what sets this year’s General Assembly apart from previous ones is the fact that numerous countries will be announcing their recognition of Palestine as a state.
"We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution," he emphasized.
On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal formally acknowledged a Palestinian state, while more nations are expected to follow suit during this week’s high-level discussions.
French President Emmanuel Macron is also anticipated to declare France’s official recognition of Palestine during the summit.
Although the United States denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend in person, the General Assembly passed a resolution with strong support, allowing Abbas to deliver his remarks through a video link.
Palestine was granted non-member observer state standing at the UN back in 2012.
