Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
I Don't Care How People Will Take It: Farhan Reacts On His Gunshot Celebration

I Don't Care How People Will Take It: Farhan Reacts On His Gunshot Celebration


2025-09-22 06:30:16
(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Sep 22 (IANS) Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan spoke about his gunshot celebration against India, saying that it happened in the moment, and he hadn't planned it. The opener also said that he does not care how people perceive it.

Pakistan, after being put to bat first, started well as openers Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got to business from the word go. While India managed to get an early breakthrough when Hardik Pandya dismissed the latter, Farhan played an explosive knock to finish as the top run scorer for his side.

After notching a half-century, Farhan pulled off a gun-shot celebration with the bat, sparking controversy. During a press conference on Monday ahead of the team's next clash against Sri Lanka, the 29-year-old said that he was unbothered by what anyone thought about it.

“That (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I don't celebrate much after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that,” Farhan told reporters

“And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It doesn't need to be India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today,” he added.

Farhan's efforts with the bat went in vain as Indian batters retaliated during the chase, with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma helping the side complete a six-wicket win.

While India will face Bangladesh next, Pakistan will face off against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming game on the back of a loss from their respective previous Super 4s games against India and Bangladesh.

MENAFN22092025000231011071ID1110093105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search