I Don't Care How People Will Take It: Farhan Reacts On His Gunshot Celebration
Pakistan, after being put to bat first, started well as openers Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got to business from the word go. While India managed to get an early breakthrough when Hardik Pandya dismissed the latter, Farhan played an explosive knock to finish as the top run scorer for his side.
After notching a half-century, Farhan pulled off a gun-shot celebration with the bat, sparking controversy. During a press conference on Monday ahead of the team's next clash against Sri Lanka, the 29-year-old said that he was unbothered by what anyone thought about it.
“That (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I don't celebrate much after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that,” Farhan told reporters
“And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It doesn't need to be India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today,” he added.
Farhan's efforts with the bat went in vain as Indian batters retaliated during the chase, with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma helping the side complete a six-wicket win.
While India will face Bangladesh next, Pakistan will face off against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming game on the back of a loss from their respective previous Super 4s games against India and Bangladesh.
