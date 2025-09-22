Internet Services Restored in Some Areas of Afghanistan’s Kandahar
(MENAFN) Internet access has been partially restored in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, ending a nearly week-long outage, provincial communications director Mullah Noorullah Nuri confirmed on Monday.
The restoration of services is limited to point-to-point connections for key government offices, including banks, customs offices, and the Directorate for National ID Cards. These measures are intended to ensure the smooth operation of essential services that were severely disrupted by the internet blackout, Nuri added.
The internet disruption, which began last Wednesday, affected several provinces across Afghanistan, including the northern regions of Balkh, Baghlan, Takhar, Kunduz, and the southern province of Kandahar. Local media reported that the shutdown was implemented as part of efforts to curb what the authorities termed "immoral activities," although specific details on the nature of these activities were not provided. The suspension of fiber optic services had significantly impacted both government operations and daily life in the affected regions.
As authorities continue to restore connectivity, questions remain over the long-term impact of the blackout on both public services and the broader internet landscape in Afghanistan.
The restoration of services is limited to point-to-point connections for key government offices, including banks, customs offices, and the Directorate for National ID Cards. These measures are intended to ensure the smooth operation of essential services that were severely disrupted by the internet blackout, Nuri added.
The internet disruption, which began last Wednesday, affected several provinces across Afghanistan, including the northern regions of Balkh, Baghlan, Takhar, Kunduz, and the southern province of Kandahar. Local media reported that the shutdown was implemented as part of efforts to curb what the authorities termed "immoral activities," although specific details on the nature of these activities were not provided. The suspension of fiber optic services had significantly impacted both government operations and daily life in the affected regions.
As authorities continue to restore connectivity, questions remain over the long-term impact of the blackout on both public services and the broader internet landscape in Afghanistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment