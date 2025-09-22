Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Internet Services Restored in Some Areas of Afghanistan’s Kandahar

2025-09-22 07:34:35
(MENAFN) Internet access has been partially restored in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, ending a nearly week-long outage, provincial communications director Mullah Noorullah Nuri confirmed on Monday.

The restoration of services is limited to point-to-point connections for key government offices, including banks, customs offices, and the Directorate for National ID Cards. These measures are intended to ensure the smooth operation of essential services that were severely disrupted by the internet blackout, Nuri added.

The internet disruption, which began last Wednesday, affected several provinces across Afghanistan, including the northern regions of Balkh, Baghlan, Takhar, Kunduz, and the southern province of Kandahar. Local media reported that the shutdown was implemented as part of efforts to curb what the authorities termed "immoral activities," although specific details on the nature of these activities were not provided. The suspension of fiber optic services had significantly impacted both government operations and daily life in the affected regions.

As authorities continue to restore connectivity, questions remain over the long-term impact of the blackout on both public services and the broader internet landscape in Afghanistan.

