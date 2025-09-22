Teknowledge Unveils AI-Ready Security Suite To Redefine Cyber Resilience In The Age Of AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA: TeKnowledge today announced the launch of its new AI-Ready Security Suite, a unique managed security offering built from the ground up to help enterprises secure the next wave of generative AI adoption. The suite is specially designed for large organizations that are moving fast with AI innovation but struggling to keep security in step.

Generative AI has created a vast new attack surface. Organizations now face threats like prompt injection and data leakage. They also face risks hidden deep in the AI supply chain - compromised datasets, models, third-party tools and more. Traditional security approaches were simply not built to handle these challenges. At the same time, most enterprises lack the in-house expertise to defend their AI environments. This gap between accelerating AI adoption and limited security skillset leaves businesses exposed at scale.

TeKnowledge's new offering delivers the missing expertise, services, and operational resilience needed to close that gap. It is structured around three pillars:

- Assess - Penetration testing, adversarial simulations, and AI-specific security assessments to expose hidden risks.

- Implement - Secure-by-design cloud migration, compliance management, and SOC management built for AI workloads.

- Optimize - AI-aware training, intelligent monitoring, and secure customer experience solutions that ensure protection scales with adoption.

AI-ready means business-ready. TeKnowledge empowers enterprises to tackle today's most complex cybersecurity challenges with comprehensive managed services, AI-driven solutions, a zero trust foundation, and proven Microsoft expertise.

“AI is rapidly transforming every part of business, and security has to evolve just as quickly,” said Aileen Allkins, President and CEO, TeKnowledge.“Enterprises don't need more tools, they need trusted partners who can bring clarity, resilience, and real protection to this new era. That's what TeKnowledge is set to deliver.”

TeKnowledge's AI-Ready Security Suite is available immediately as a modular service suite. Each component can be deployed independently or as part of a comprehensive managed security engagement, enabling CISOs and security leaders to both lower risk and increase control as AI adoption expands.