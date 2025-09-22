Nifty Set To Retest Record High In Coming Months, Could Touch 27,000 By March 2026: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Indian equity markets have resumed their upward trajectory after a two-month corrective phase, and the benchmark Nifty index may touch the 27,000 mark by March 2026, a report said on Monday.

Bajaj Broking, in the report, noted that the Nifty index registered a higher high on the monthly chart for the first time in three months. It is forecast that the Nifty will sustain its bullish trend and approach its record high of 26,277 in the upcoming months. "A decisive break above that level would lead to a rally towards 26,800–27,000 by March 2026," the report said.

Analysts at the broking firm said that markets have recently consolidated with remarkable resilience amid rising geopolitical tensions and tariff developments, indicating a healthy retracement within a longer-term uptrend.

The price action reaffirms the underlying positive sentiment and risk appetite among market participants, the report noted.

"In this context, a 'buy-on-dips' approach remains strategically sound, with strong support placed near the 24,400–24,300 levels, which we do not foresee being violated in the near term," the report said.

Analysts identified technical support at 24,400–24,300, aligning with the 20-week exponential moving average and reflecting the lows of the past two months.

The Nifty's 20- and 50-day EMAs, along with a rising trendline connecting major highs and lows of 2025, converge around 24,800–24,700 in the near term.

Bajaj Broking forecasted that sectors including banks, autos, metals, and consumer sectors will show relative strength. Investors looking for buying opportunities should consider public sector undertakings, telecom, and capital goods stocks, according to the report.

The markets remained in a consolidation phase as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) dumped Rs 1,80,443 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2025.

As lacklustre earnings, stretched valuations, and uncertainty over US tariffs act as headwinds, analysts feel that there is a high likelihood of above 15 per cent growth in corporate earnings in FY27, leading to a turnaround in FPI sentiments.