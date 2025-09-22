Golf: Telangana Golconda Masters To Begin On Tuesday

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday, announced the 11th edition of Telangana Golconda Masters 2025, which will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), slated to take place from September 23 to 26.

The tournament, carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will witness participation by 123 golfers including top Indian professionals in the fray namingly, Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Chema, to name a few.

The prominent foreign players in the field are Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italy's Federico Zucchetti, Nepal's Subash Tamang and Uganda's Joshua Seale.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players including professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma, Rupinder Singh Gill and Rahul Malik as well as amateurs Tarun Ajay, T Rishab Singh and Saatvic Kumar Singh.

B V K Raju, president of the Hyderabad Golf Association, said,“We are honored to host the 11th edition of the prestigious Telangana Golconda Masters at the Hyderabad Golf Association. It is a proud moment for us to welcome some of the country's finest golfing talent to our course. This tournament is a great opportunity for our members to witness top-tier competition, and it also showcases our magnificent golf course to a global audience through the Live Telecast. We look forward to an exciting week of world-class golf.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said,“We're excited to stage the 11th edition of the NSL Luxe Presents Telangana Golconda Masters, one of the most eagerly-awaited tournaments on the PGTI schedule every season. We thank NSL Luxe and Telangana Tourism for partnering with us and supporting our efforts in further elevating the stature of the event this year. We also extend our gratitude to Hyderabad Golf Association for hosting us this week. The HGA has been known to produce thrilling finishes over the years and with the strong field and brilliant course conditions we can expect another pulsating contest this time around.”

Promoted by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), the 212-acre expanse provides an 18-hole, 6017-yard, par-70 layout.