Met Office Forecast Rains In Run-Up To Durga Puja Festival In Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) As Durga Puja approaches, the possibility of rain during the festival is increasing day by day, the Met Office warned on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore had already informed that there is a possibility of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal two days before Durga Puja (September 25). Due to this, there is a high chance of rain during Durga Puja days starting from September 27.

On Monday, the Met Office said that there is a possibility of rough seas from Wednesday and issued a warning for fishermen. They have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

According to the Met Department, four districts of south Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain in the next few days. South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Apart from this, all the remaining districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata, will experience scattered rain from Monday till next Thursday. Thunderstorms may occur in various places, including Kolkata.

"The possibility of rain increases as the festival approaches. Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate rains will continue in the run-up to the festival in all districts of south Bengal," a Met Department official said.

However, the intensity of rain will reduce in north Bengal from Tuesday onwards.

There may be scattered light rains at one or two places there. However, there is no warning of heavy rain in any of the eight districts in north Bengal. The weather there will improve gradually later this week.

Meanwhile, the north Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and Odisha may experience stormy weather from Thursday.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the city on Sunday was 33.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal.