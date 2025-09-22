European Officials Issue Warning to Israel Over Plans to Annex West Bank
(MENAFN) European diplomats have issued a strong warning to Israel over its intentions to annex portions of the occupied West Bank, according to reports from Israeli media on Sunday.
Israeli media reported that a number of European officials sharply criticized the Israeli government's recent indication that it may move forward with annexing parts of Palestinian territory.
The officials made it clear that such a move would have dire consequences. "If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government want to destroy everything that has been built in the Middle East, they will have to bear the consequences," they stated.
The cautionary message came in response to remarks from Prime Minister Netanyahu, who recently hinted that Israel might annex parts of the West Bank as a countermeasure to the recognition of Palestine by the UK, Canada, and Australia.
In a video statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu condemned the international recognition of Palestine, accusing these countries of "rewarding terrorism." He further emphasized Israel’s longstanding opposition to a Palestinian state, reiterating his commitment to preventing its formation.
Netanyahu also boasted of Israel’s recent actions, claiming the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land has already surged, with further growth expected. He reinforced that Israel would continue to block the creation of a Palestinian state.
